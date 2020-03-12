Realistic Diecast Car Races With Professional Sounding Commentators Who Narrate the Action on the Track

The 3DBotMaker Diecast Racing League conducts incredibly realistic races of diecast cars that includes “fans in the stands” and professional-sounding commentators who narrate the action on the track.

The group was started by Adriel Johnson who fell in love with the sport when he bought his son his first Hot Wheels Track.

3DBotMaker all started when I bought my son his first hot wheels track. It was a simple set (a clamp, a few feet of track and a jump) but it sparked a big passion for diecast racing. Over the years 3DBotMaker has grown into a product line of track accessories and a diecast racing channel. Our goal is to spread the fun of diecast racing and remind everyone that you’re never too old to play with your toys. Here’s to the inner child in all of us.

via Jalopnik