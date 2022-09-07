Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews Trade Lip-Synched Vocals In Rare Outtake From ‘Mary Poppins’

In a rare outtake from the 1967 Disney film, Mary Poppins, actors Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews amusingly traded vocals while lip-synching the song “Chim Chim Cher-ee”. The pair had so much fun that it appeared difficult for each to keep a straight face throughout.

Here’s another outtake in which Andrews yodels in order to bring out a smoke staircase. The scene was cut from the film but it contains a delightful blooper.

Julie Andrews also recorded a brief yodel which breaks into the first line of “A Spoonful of Sugar” which was to have been used to “activate” the smoke staircase prior to the “Step in Time” number.

