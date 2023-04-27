Devoted Pit Bull Acts as Nanny for Her Human Brother

A rescued pit bull named Storm is completely devoted to her family, particularly the little boy who was born in 2019. Pit Bulls were once known as nanny dogs, and Storm definitely lives up to the reputation. Storm’s human, Keren Aronoff Masser of The Dodo, says Storm and her son Miles bonded the day they brought him home.

She helped mom labor at home, was worried sick while we were gone, and since we’ve returned with a new family member she’s been the most doting, loving, empathetic little bully. We’re so proud of her and could not love her more. I don’t have the heart to tell her he’s not her baby, so we’ll just let her believe he is