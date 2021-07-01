In 1996 DEVO Covered the Iconic Nine Inch Nails Song ‘Head Like a Hole’ for the Jackie Chan Film ‘Supercop’

The soundtrack for the 1996 Jackie Chan film Supercop featured a number of interesting covers performed by unlikely musicians. Perhaps the most unlikely of all was electronic rock band DEVO performing the iconic Nine Inch Nails song “Head Like a Hole”.

Despite their vastly different styles, NIN’s Trent Reznor told Rolling Stone in 2005 that he was thrilled that DEVO covered his song.

One of my biggest influences and favorite bands is Devo. Imagine my thrill when they were covering “Head Like a Hole.” That thrill lasted right up to hearing the second bar! But they’re still awesome.

