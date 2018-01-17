Two Handy Measuring Devices for Cutting Firewood the Same Length Every Single Time

Taras Kulakov the “Crazy Russian Hacker” demonstrates how to cut firewood the same length every single time using The Mingo Firewood Marker. The handy measuring device works by gripping the handle, rolling the tool’s wheel down the length of the log, and accurately marking your log for cutting. He also demonstrated how to use a Woodcutters Helper fiberglass measuring rod for marking his cuts.
