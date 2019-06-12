A Detailed Map of the Solar System Including Every Asteroid That Was in Orbit on December 31, 1999

Eleanor Lutz (previously), the self-described designer with a molecular biology degree has created a fascinating, highly detailed map, color-coded map of the entire solar system including the positions of every asteroid that was in orbit on December 31, 1999. The number of asteroids with which Lutz had to work is simply staggering.

This week’s map shows the orbits of more than 18000 asteroids in the solar system. This includes everything we know of that’s over 10km in diameter – about 10000 asteroids – as well as 8000 randomized objects of unknown size. This map shows each asteroid at its exact position on New Years’ Eve 1999.

