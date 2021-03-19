Laughing Squid

A Quirky Desktop Dumpster Fire Pencil Holder

Fred Desktop Dumpster Fire Computer

Online retailer Fred is selling a wonderfully quirky desktop pencil holder made in the image of a satisfying dumpster fire. The flames are made of orange and yellow notecards and the bin itself is sectioned to hold paper clips on one side and pens/pencils on the other.

Fred’s hilarious dumpster-fire desk caddy is a functional way to display the ultimate metaphor for modern times. Each Desk Dumpster includes a set of over 100 flame notecards with 3 compartments to store pens and pencils.

Fred Desktop Dumpster Fire Package

Fred Desktop Dumpster Fire

Fred Desktop Dumpster Fire

