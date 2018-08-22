A Hilariously Irreverent Demon Skull Fireplace Log

Myad has created a hilariously irreverent fireproof demon skull gas log designed to be used in a gas fireplace or fire pit. Like the fireproof human skull logs we previously posted, this creepy little fiend is more than happy to keep burning for hours and may occasionally spit flames out of its eyes.
Flame can pop out from the eye holes (not from the month). …Stable foundation for easy layout. Cl …classic Demon Skull Shape Fire Gas Log with 4 color choices – White, Black, Brown, Grey
via The Green Head, Geekologie