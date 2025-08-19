The Controlled Demolition of Eight Giant Cooling Towers at Once Sets a New Guinness World Record

The engineers at Brown and Mason set a brand new Guinness World Record with the simultaneous controlled demolition of eight giant cooling towers at the Cottam Power Station in North Nottinghamshire, England. This incredible feat used half a ton of explosives to topple each of the 114 meter (375 feet) towers, causing a memorable sight of the explosion.

Eight cooling towers have been demolished in one record-breaking moment at Cottam Power Station…This demolition set a Guinness World Record’s title for the greatest number of cooling towers demolished in one go. The demolition marks a major milestone in the decommissioning of the Cottam Power Station, which operated for 51 years and was capable of generating enough electricity for approximately 3.7 million UK homes.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

