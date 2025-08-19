The Controlled Demolition of Eight Giant Cooling Towers at Once Sets a New Guinness World Record

The engineers at Brown and Mason set a brand new Guinness World Record with the simultaneous controlled demolition of eight giant cooling towers at the Cottam Power Station in North Nottinghamshire, England. This incredible feat used half a ton of explosives to topple each of the 114 meter (375 feet) towers, causing a memorable sight of the explosion.

Eight cooling towers have been demolished in one record-breaking moment at Cottam Power Station…This demolition set a Guinness World Record’s title for the greatest number of cooling towers demolished in one go. The demolition marks a major milestone in the decommissioning of the Cottam Power Station, which operated for 51 years and was capable of generating enough electricity for approximately 3.7 million UK homes.