Def Leppard Performs Their 1987 Hit ‘Hysteria’ Live With the BBC Concert Orchestra

The original members of Def Leppard performed a beautiful rendition of their 1987 hit song “Hysteria” accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. This BBC Radio 2 Piano Room episode took place at the Maida Vale Studios in London.

Def Leppard perform “Hysteria” in the Radio 2 Piano Room on May 15th, 2023, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and recorded at the legendary Maida Vale Studios.

Lead singer Joe Elliot also discussed their new album, Diamond Star Halos which is being released in late 2025 after significant delays.

We were due to tour in 2020 and it got postponed to 21 so we decided to make an album which was the last studio album “Diamond Star Halos” and while we moved into 2021 and it was still a pandemic and …we didn’t want to release that album into a pandemic so we sat on it for a year…It was suggested that we could do something with the Royal Philharmonic. We said yes …we needed to strip it down and re-evaluate these songs and and just build them up from the bottom again and make the orchestra the star of the show

The band also played a very stripped down, mellow version of “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and a gorgeous cover of the classic David Bowie song “Life On Mars”.