Australian filmmaker Josh Ballico of Elevator5 Productions captured the hilarious sight of a deer heading straight for a children’s backyard castle slide without missing a beat, quite literally. As the deer stumbled through, the animal unwittingly covered the defining drum solo that occurs at the beginning of the Phil Collins song “In the Air Tonight“. Ballico then mixed this humorous footage with the official video for the song, cleverly calling the mashup “In the Deer Tonight“.

via Dylan Park