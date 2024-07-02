Max Miller Makes a Chicago Deep Dish Pizza From the 1940s While Recounting Its Convoluted History

Max Miller of Tasting History prepared a recipe for Chicago deep dish pizza from the 1940s while explaining the convoluted history behind the regional delicacy.

Chicago style deep dish pizza has to be one of the most polarizing and controversial foods out there… And since I am not one to ever sidestep a quagmire I have decided to jump into this controversy by making the first recipe from the 1940s for what would eventually evolve into the modern deep dish pizza.

Miller noted that the history according to Pizzeria Uno is not exactly accurate. While the origins vary, the credit goes to Alice Mae Redmond, the head chef at Pizzeria Due really came up with the idea out of necessity.

She is the person who probably has the most effect on what would become Chicago deep dish pizza because she totally changed the style of the crust. …it is a little difficult to work with so she …used a biscuit recipe that her family had been using to make the dough more like a biscuit so she could stretch it out more and that’s kind of what it is today.