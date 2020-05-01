Veteran Voice Actor Demonstrates His Incredible Skill For Mimicking Any Kind of Creature

Great Big Story visited with veteran voice actor Dee Bradly Baker who happily shared his incredible skill for imitating, mimicking and vocalizing creatures of any kind, big and small. Baker explained how he makes these incredibly realistic sounds with his mouth.

There’s lots to use inside the mouth and I kind of use it along with the resonance to do small things, large, things threatening things, friendly things…it’s not just making the sound but it’s telling a story. It’s having specific things happening in the story it’s kind of like raw material for the animators in the storyteller.