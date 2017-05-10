The Amazing Ability of the Decorator Crab to Accessorize and Camouflage at the Same Time

The KQED series “Deep Look” explores the incredible ability of the decorator crab to accessorize with the flora of its surroundings in order to avoid becoming easy prey for the countless animals who see it as a tasty meal. The camouflaging materials stick to the crab with velcro-like hairs all over its body, so nothing comes off until the crab decides to remove it.

When you live by the seashore, one day you’re in, the next day you’re lunch. So these crabs don the latest in seaweed outerwear and anemone accessories to blend in.