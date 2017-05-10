Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Amazing Ability of the Decorator Crab to Accessorize and Camouflage at the Same Time

by at on

Accessorizing Decorator Crab

The KQED series “Deep Look” explores the incredible ability of the decorator crab to accessorize with the flora of its surroundings in order to avoid becoming easy prey for the countless animals who see it as a tasty meal. The camouflaging materials stick to the crab with velcro-like hairs all over its body, so nothing comes off until the crab decides to remove it.

When you live by the seashore, one day you’re in, the next day you’re lunch. So these crabs don the latest in seaweed outerwear and anemone accessories to blend in.

Advertisements

More posts about: Animals, Fashion


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.