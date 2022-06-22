Filmmaker Uses an Engraver to Decorate His Camera

Dave Knop of Knoptop took a camera he wasn’t particularly fond of and subjected it to his brand new engraver. While Knop had never used an engraver before, he was pretty happy with the tattoo-style decorations, although he was concerned that the vibration had knocked something loose. He then took his newly decorated camera out for a spin on his bike. While the camera was not of the highest quality, Knop still captured a couple of cool shots.

I Tattooed my New Camera With an Engraver from Harbor Freight

via The Awesomer