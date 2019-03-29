Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

New York City Designer Creates Colorful High Fashion Couture From Recycled and Discarded Materials

by at on

Artist Debra Rapoport finds all sorts of recycled, discarded, found and unusual materials and gives them a brilliant second life as high fashion couture. No items or material of any origin are out of consideration for her “Gifted and Thrifted” unique creations, all of which fetch quite a pretty penny. A self-described “advanced style star”, Rapoport combs the streets of New York City in search of that which catches her eye.

West Village artist Debra Rapoport, 73, has a knack for turning garbage into fashion. Her signature hats, made from paper towels, sell for as much as $450. “Recycled materials speak to me. It’s like they say, ‘Give me a second life!’





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved