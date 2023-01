Debbie Harry Performs Blondie’s Hit Songs on a 1981 Episode of ‘The Muppet Show’

While appearing on Episode 509 of The Muppet Show, the great Debbie Harry of Blondie performed “Call Me” and “One Way or Another” while happily interacting with the Muppet cast.

She also took a turn at being a member of Robin’s “Frog Scouts”.

A bit later in the show, Kermit the Frog and Harry performed a beautiful duet of “The Rainbow Connection”. The Frog Scouts sang backup.