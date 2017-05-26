Satan Sings Death Metal Tutorial on How to Use HTML

The RiffShop‘s David Wu, founder and guitarist of the band Cyborg Octopus, got dressed up as Satan to sing a death metal tutorial on how to properly use HTML. David previously rocked a heavy metal tutorial on how to drive a stick shift.
via reddit
