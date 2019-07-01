Deaf Woman Uses Sign Language To Teach Her Deaf Dog New Tricks

My dog and I are both deaf so I try to teach her tricks in sign. I sign “nice to meet you” and then we shake paws pic.twitter.com/Gh3jgwPk10 — becca?? (@beccamals) June 28, 2019

Rebecca Malström, a talented gymnast and student at Towson University in Maryland who became deaf at the age of 15, shared how she uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate with her beloved dog Molly who is also deaf. Malström demonstrated one of the tricks that she taught to Molly through ASL.

Longer version:

“This is Molly (name sign Molly,) we’re both Deaf. Sit, good girl! Nice to meet you. Yay!” pic.twitter.com/B27QFqK67a — becca?? (@beccamals) June 28, 2019

via Casey Neistat