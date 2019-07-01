Laughing Squid

Deaf Woman Uses Sign Language To Teach Her Deaf Dog New Tricks

Rebecca Malström, a talented gymnast and student at Towson University in Maryland who became deaf at the age of 15, shared how she uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate with her beloved dog Molly who is also deaf. Malström demonstrated one of the tricks that she taught to Molly through ASL.

