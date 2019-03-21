The Reunited Folks of ‘Deadwood’ Find That Times Are Changing in the Long Awaited Film Based on the Series

In a teaser trailer for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated film based upon the all-too-short HBO series Deadwood, a concerned Al Swearingen (Ian McShane) says a few words about the town while its former residents reunite after ten years to celebrate North Dakota statehood. While times have changed, many attitudes have not.

Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

Much of the original cast have returned to reprise their roles, such as Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bollock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst), just to name a few.

The film premieres on May 31, 2019.