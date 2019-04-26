The Citizens of Deadwood to Fight for South Dakota Statehood in the Trailer for the ‘Deadwood’ Movie

In the trailer for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated movie that picks up 13 years after the final episode of the HBO series Deadwood, California Senator George Hearst (Gerald McRaney) returns to wield his immense power against the citizens of the South Dakota town during a statehood celebration. In order to get his way, Hearst turns his cosiderable sights on Seth Bollock (Timothy Olyphant), Trixie (Paula Malcomson ), Sol Star (John Hawkes) and of course, Al Swearingen (Ian McShane), while many of the original characters do what they can to mitigate Hearst’s effect on the town.

The movie comes nearly 13 years after the drama concluded in 2006 and follows the 10-year reunion of the camp to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.

The movie premieres on HBO on May 31, 2019.