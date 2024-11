Deadpool and Wolverine Break the Fourth Wall to Remind the Audience to Silence Their Phones

A clever trailer for the Marvel team-up film Deadpool and Wolverine has the two angsty superheroes breaking the fourth wall to remind the audience to silence their phones during the movie, each in their own distinctive way.

Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.