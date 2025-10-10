The World’s Deadliest Foods

Tom Blank of Weird History Food cautioned viewers about the world’s most deadly foods that are only safe for consumption if prepared properly. These poisonous yet highly desired treats range from specialized dishes such as blowfish, stonefish, cassava, akee, and shark fin, to common foods which include beef, chicken, and other poultry.

There’s nothing exciting about a cheeseburger. But what if that cheeseburger had a 1 in 10 chance of taking you out in the most painful way possible? Isn’t that worth even a little taste? Well, today we’re serving up a hot steaming plate of the world’s deadliest delicacies.