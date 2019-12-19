Incredible Edible 3D Animal Portraits Made From Food

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Belgian designer De Meal Prepper creates absolutely incredible, edible animal portraits almost come alive on the plate. Each animal is made up of strategically plated foods in different forms.

A grand tiger, for example, is made up of edamame beans, peppers, and bacon while a fantastical unicorn is made of turnip puree with carrots, sweet corn, peas, broccoli, and bell peppers and a colorful parrot is made from tropical pancakes made with coconut and coconut milk.

Different sorts of flowers, plants, and trees, but especially animals, processed in various dishes.

via My Modern Met