Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Day In the Life of a Highly Pampered Pet Goose

by at on

Pet Goose Jack

A wonderfully pampered Chinese Gray Gander goose named Jack is a constant companion to his two beloved humans who are happy to take their silly bird everywhere they go about in their hometown of Market Drayton, Shropshire in the English West Midlands. Jack has become so domesticated that he doesn’t even mind being on a leash per his human Sally.

He loves going out in the car and he gets really excited when he know we are going anywhere. Most of the time he follows us around but if we go to places where there might be traffic we pop him on his lead.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy