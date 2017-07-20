A Day In the Life of a Highly Pampered Pet Goose

A wonderfully pampered Chinese Gray Gander goose named Jack is a constant companion to his two beloved humans who are happy to take their silly bird everywhere they go about in their hometown of Market Drayton, Shropshire in the English West Midlands. Jack has become so domesticated that he doesn’t even mind being on a leash per his human Sally.

He loves going out in the car and he gets really excited when he know we are going anywhere. Most of the time he follows us around but if we go to places where there might be traffic we pop him on his lead.