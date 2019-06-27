David Tennant Opens Up About How He Felt About Becoming So Famous So Quickly Due to Doctor Who

Actor David Tennant sat down with Sam Jones of Off Camera to candidly speak about how he felt after so quickly skyrocketing to fame due to his role as the 10th iteration of Doctor Who. Tennant shared how he used to wonder how a famous person felt when all eyes were upon him or her. He imagined that person as being powerful but found out for himself that it was more disconcerting than anything else.

David Tennant had grown up loving Doctor Who, and he certainly recognized the enormity of the role in pop culture, but no one can fully understand the impact of fame in their life until it hits them.

Here’s the rest of the interview.