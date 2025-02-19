A Kilt-Clad David Tennant Performs ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ by The Proclaimers to Open BAFTA 2025

A kilt-clad David Tennant performed an audience-interactive cover of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by his fellow countrymen The Proclaimers in a thick Scottish brogue to open the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

David Tennant opens the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in a VERY David Tennant fashion… Turn the volume to 11.

The act started in Tennant’s dressing room, first with his wife Georgia, who came for the goody bag. When she left, Dame Helen Mirren and actor Jim Broadbent appeared in the mirror with some tough love encouragement, but it truly was Scotsman Brian Cox who inspired Tennant to go out there.

David, come on, you’ve got this. You’ll win them round, and you’re looking sharp in that kilt, man. And remember, that’s not just a piece of clothing. It’s a symbol of pride, tradition and strength. And you’re carrying the spirit of Scotland with you. Come on. We can do this.