How David Lynch Profoundly Impacted Electronic Music

Thomann Synthesizers put together a beautiful tribute to the late great David Lynch and his profound impact on the world of electronic music. Lynch is fondly remembered, not only through his work as a filmmaker or an artist, but as a musician.

He helped to dream up the haunting soundtrack for Eraserhead, the moody themes for Twin Peaks with composer Angelo Badalamenti, and the original music for Mulholland Drive. Lynch also released two albums of his own, a blues album called Crazy Clown Time and The Big Dream.

He recorded two studio albums, The Big Dream (2013) and Crazy Clown Time (2011), which blended blues, dream pop, and surreal electronica. …His films…all pushed the boundaries of cinematic sound. His collaboration with Angelo Badalamenti created some of the most iconic and influential scores of all time, and his work with Nine Inch Nails, Hudson Mohawke, and Chromatics introduced his sonic vision to new audiences.

Lynch also inspired a whole generation of electronic and industrial musicians such as Moby, Trent Reznor, Flying Lotus, Leon Vynehall and Daniel Avery.

From the haunting score of Twin Peaks to the industrial drones of Eraserhead, Lynch’s approach to sound was as groundbreaking as his films. His dark, atmospheric soundscapes influenced entire genres of electronic music, ambient, and experimental sound design. Eraserhead’s oppressive, mechanical noise even inspired Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, shaping his approach to industrial music.