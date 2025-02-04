David Lynch Talks About How He Fell In Love With Painting and Drawing in a 2019 Interview

The late great David Lynch had sat down with ArtForum in 2019 to talk about his fondness for making art, noting how he’d fallen in love with the medium and the worlds he created while painting and drawing. He noted how a friend’s father inspired him to begin painting, how painting led directly to filmmaking, and how he came to Los Angeles with a dream.

In the wake of David Lynch’s passing at the age of seventy-eight, Artforum revisits our 2019 video interview with the avant-garde filmmaker. In it, Lynch talks about his first love—painting—and his subsequent lifelong devotion to artmaking, from his student years at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts to his move to Los Angeles to pursue cinema, or “moving paintings.”

