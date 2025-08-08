Coffee Expert Tests Out a Unique Retro Coffee Maker Once Owned by David Lynch

Coffee expert James Hoffman happily shared how he won the auction for a unique retro coffee maker from the estate of the late great David Lynch and even became quite giddy upon finding a couple of rogue coffee beans during the unboxing.

Coffee appears in much of David Lynch’s life and work, so when I saw this item at the auction, I was immediately compelled. …Stop – Sto-o-o-op …Look at this! It’s David Lynch’s coffee bean! I don’t why that’s funny. Why? There’s two! There’s two coffee beans. They don’t smell of anything but the past.

Hoffman had a bit of trouble with the coffee maker itself. The design was simple and its provenance extraordinary, but the coffee just wasn’t very good.

Because I’m delighted by its existence. I’m delighted by it, independent of David Lynch owning it. I just never, ever want to use it to make a coffee ever again.