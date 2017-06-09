Laughing Squid

David Joyner Shares His Story About Playing the Role of Barney the Purple Dinosaur for 10 Years

Actor David Joyner shared a story with Business Insider‘s Tech Insider about his 10-year journey as playing the role of Barney the dinosaur on PBS‘ children’s television series, Barney & Friends. He talked about everything from how it felt being in the giant costume to how much he loved being the famous children’s character.

Everyone recognizes the large purple dinosaur, but not many people know the man inside the costume. David Joyner played Barney for 10 years on TV and in live performances, and dancing around in that huge costume was not very easy. We spoke with Joyner about what it was like being one of the most famous children’s characters of all time, and what he is up to now. (read more)

