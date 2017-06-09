David Joyner Shares His Story About Playing the Role of Barney the Purple Dinosaur for 10 Years

Actor David Joyner shared a story with Business Insider‘s Tech Insider about his 10-year journey as playing the role of Barney the dinosaur on PBS‘ children’s television series, Barney & Friends. He talked about everything from how it felt being in the giant costume to how much he loved being the famous children’s character.

