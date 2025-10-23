Testing David Byrne’s Music Knowledge

Track Star‘s Jack Coyne, who challenges famous musicians and the great people of New York City about their knowledge of recorded music, put the great David Byrne of Talking Heads to the test. Not only did Byrne pass with flying colors by easily naming every artist and song, but he also complemented each answer with wonderful stories and deeper knowledge of their history.

The visionary frontman of Talking Heads and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Byrne has spent decades redefining what music and performance can be. We talked about the New York music scene of the 70s and 80s, the meaning of punk, and the inspirations behind his groundbreaking sound. You don’t want to miss it!