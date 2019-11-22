David Byrne and the Barefoot Cast of ‘American Utopia’ Perform a Joyful Version of ‘Road to Nowhere’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With the success of David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway, the prolific singer songwriting David Byrne and the barefoot cast of the show performed a lively version of the Talking Heads song “Road to Nowhere” while appearing on The Tonight Show.

During the performance, the members of The Roots joined in with the joyful march taking place onstage. Host Jimmy Fallon looked like he was having a great time as well.

David Byrne gives a special performance of “Road to Nowhere” with the cast of the Broadway musical David Byrne’s American Utopia for the Tonight Show audience.

Later on in the show, Byrne showed Fallon a few dance moves.