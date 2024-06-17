An Amused David Bowie Begrudgingly Sings an Original Song Written by Conan O’Brien in 1999

While appearing on Late Night with Conan O’Brien in November of 1999, an amused David Bowie begrudgingly performed a song that Conan O’Brien wrote for the “Cyber Song Contest” about the best late night show host there is. Luckily for Bowie, the G string on O’Brien’s guitar broke and that was the end of the song.

David Bowie performs the song that Conan submitted to his “Cyber Song Contest.”

This footage was part of O’Brien’s touching farewell to Bowie after learning he passed away on January 10, 2016.