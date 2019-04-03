Laughing Squid

Dave Navarro Solos on a Melted Cherry Red Fender Stratocaster Guitar by Street Artist Plastic Jesus

Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus created “The Art of Noise”, a gorgeous cherry red Fender Stratocaster that has been partially melted into a puddle. The guitar is completely playable as quite ably demonstrated by Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

The bright red Fender Stratocaster appears to be melting into a puddle of its own body, with drips hanging from the neck and a melted pickguard. However, the thing actually plays… Dave Navarro gives the instrument a test run! …The artist spent 2 months building the guitar, the attention to detail, included a brand new laser cut pickguard, specially molded knobs, and a body that appears to flow into a large puddle.

