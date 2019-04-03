Dave Navarro Solos on a Melted Cherry Red Fender Stratocaster Guitar by Street Artist Plastic Jesus

Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus created “The Art of Noise”, a gorgeous cherry red Fender Stratocaster that has been partially melted into a puddle. The guitar is completely playable as quite ably demonstrated by Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

