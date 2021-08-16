Professional Mountain Biker Carefully Attempts to Ride a ‘Beyond Expert’ Mountain Bike Trail in British Columbia

Professional mountain biker Dave Herr (Ddangerous Ddave) captured video of himself very carefully making his way down the Mid Revival Mountain Bike Trail in British Columbia, Canada. A sign posted along the way stated that the trail was for those who were “Beyond Expert”. While Herr had the talent to conquer it, after a while, he quite wisely determined that the trail is “not solo ride material”. Although he hated to leave it behind, he knew it was the right thing to do.

When you’re driving through a small mountain town and only have time for one lap, you might as well choose the hardest one. You can tell the stoke was high by the number of times I burst into my high pitch laugh…

