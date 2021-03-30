Dave Grohl Tells the Story of ‘Everlong’ Before Playing Acoustic Version of the Song at Oates Song Fest 7908

Before playing an acoustic version of the Foo Fighters song “Everlong”, frontman Dave Grohl told the story behind the song. Grohl talked about how the song first came to him, what was going on in his life when he wrote the song, how he viewed the song through a drummer’s eyes, his process for recording the song, and the reaction of the band when he played the demo for them.

The complete story of Everlong & acoustic performance.

Grohl performed the song for Oates Song Fest 7908, a fundraiser for Feeding America.