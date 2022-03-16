Drummer Performs Twelve of Dave Grohl’s Most Memorable Drum Beats From His Different Bands

Brandon Toews of Drumeo performed twelve of Dave Grohl‘s most memorable drum beats from songs by Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, and other bands Grohl played with.

Dave Grohl has written so many epic drum beats over the years, it’s tough to have a conversation about memorable grooves without mentioning his name. That’s why we’ve put together a video breaking down 12 of his must-know drum beats.

Drumeo also put together a video showcasing “the genius of Dave Grohl”.

