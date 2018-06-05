Talented Musician Simultaneously Plays Keyboard and Melodica on the Dave Brubeck Song ‘Take Five’

Musician BearKeys performed a really great cover of the Dave Brubeck jazz classic “Take Five“, simultaneously playing the background rhythm on keyboard and the lead melody on his melodica. This was his first time playing the song, but it seems like he got it right on the first try.

Just my first stab at playing both the piano and sax parts in this tune. Maybe I’ll finish it before too long.

Bear (as he is known) has two YouTube channels BearKeys where he plays covers of video game songs and BearKeys2, where he performs with the melodica.

via reddit