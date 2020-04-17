Finding the Perfect Balance of Darkness in Horror Films

Director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Shazam!) quite eloquently muses upon the often complicated issue determining the perfect balance of darkness over light when making a horror film. Sandberg explains the tricks filmmakers employ in order to get around using low lights or flashlights within a scene and he also acknowledges that the various mediums upon which movies are played can have an effect upon the plot itself.

Darkness in movies can be trickier than you think.

Apparently YouTube on AppleTV doesn’t support 4K. And since darkness is already terrible for YouTube’s harsh compression this is what Shadowed looks like. Next horror short will have to be in full sunlight. pic.twitter.com/F3uGv7xD0s — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 7, 2020

