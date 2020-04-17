Laughing Squid

Finding the Perfect Balance of Darkness in Horror Films

The Trouble With Darkness in Horror Films

Director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Shazam!) quite eloquently muses upon the often complicated issue determining the perfect balance of darkness over light when making a horror film. Sandberg explains the tricks filmmakers employ in order to get around using low lights or flashlights within a scene and he also acknowledges that the various mediums upon which movies are played can have an effect upon the plot itself.

Darkness in movies can be trickier than you think.

