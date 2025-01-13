Danny Elfman on How He Wrote ‘The Simpsons’ Theme Years After a Negative Review by Matt Groening

Legendary composer Danny Elfman shared with the Film Music Foundation the story of his first encounter with Matt Groening, who back then was a music critic who wrote a negative review of an Oingo Boingo show in the Los Angeles Reader after only watching the encores.

Elfman then explained how he was approached years later to write the iconic theme for The Simpsons by the same guy who wrote such a bad review. Luckily, no grudges were held.

The Full Interview With Danny Elfman

