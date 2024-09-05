Brooklyn Artist Creates a Highly Detailed Miniature New York City Subway Station Entrance

Danny Cortes, a talented artist in Bushwick, Brooklyn, creates highly detailed miniature versions of iconic structures, street signs, and objects that reflect the urban landscape of New York City. He then attaches them to the life-sized version to showcase the comparison. In one case, Cortes remarkably replicated the subway entrance at Times Square and hung it on the railing of the Jefferson Street station.

Bringing NYC’s iconic subway entrances to life, one tiny detail at a time.

Some of Cortes’ Other Amazing Work