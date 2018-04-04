Laughing Squid

Amazing Film Soundtrack Covers Performed by The Danish National Symphony Orchestra

by at on

The incredibly talented musicians of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra perform amazing symphonic interpretations of soundtracks from a variety of films. The Orchestra often partners with Danish television to present three night themes such as “The Dual – Morricone draws first“, which included songs from westerns and gangster movies such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, The Godfather and “Galaxymphony“, which included soundtracks from various space and sci-fi movies such as Blade Runner, Interstellar and for good measure, the entire Star Wars Suite.

On June 2017, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) hosted three orchestral concerts called Galaxymphony which included some of the soundtrack from various space and sci-fi movies. This is their version of some of the Star Wars soundtrack across all seven movies.

via reddit

