How Daniel Kaluuya Was Cast in ‘Get Out’ Due to His Brilliant Portrayal in an Episode of ‘Black Mirror’

In the No Small Parts series for IMDb, host Brandon Hardesty takes a look at the seemingly breakout career of Daniel Kaluuya, the British actor who brilliantly played major roles in two of the most popular films of all time. In 2017, Kaluuya played Chris Washington in Get Out and in 2018, he played the role of W’Kabi in Black Panther, but prior to that he was mostly known as an actor in the UK and Europe and played In the first season of Black Mirror, Kaluuya played the lead role of Bing Madsen in the “Fifteen Million Merits” episode. So when the series came to the United States four years later via Netflix American writer/director and performer Jordan Peele became aware of Kaluuya’s talent and cast him in his award-winning film.

What’s interesting about Black Mirror is that it received two waves of attention …so there was a four-year gap in between his appearance on Black Mirror and when it all of a sudden got popular in America. ..’Black Mirror’s’ impact in America is what got him in front of Jordan Peele to play Chris Washington and get out which has put him on the map now more than ever.

