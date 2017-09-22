The Dangers of Eating Too Much

Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko posited the question what would happen if a person never stopped eating? In explaining the answer, Blocko broke down the individual dangers of such ingredients as sugar, salt and trans-fats. With those issues aside, the likelihood of overeating oneself to death is very rare, but can happen in certain situations.
There have been cases where overeating is thought to be the cause of someone’s death. In these instances the person’s overeating was thought to have led to their stomach rupturing or caused them to choke on the food which was the cause of their death. The frequency of these cases seem to be very rare though so I wouldn’t worry about it.