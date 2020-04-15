Dancer Wears Costumes While Walking Her Dog

Clare Meardon, a dancer and fitness expert, quite hilariously dresses up in colorful, funny and sometimes sultry, costumes when she walks her beloved dog Hendrix.

Due to restrictions in place at her Corwall, UK home, Meardon only walks right in front of her house, but this costumed daily walk has truly entertained those who live nearby. The costumes have included a ballerina, a caped superhero, a burlesque dancer, a woman in the midst of a spa treatment and a scantily clad Eve. Meardon’s husband has no issues with this project, but Hendrix is another matter.