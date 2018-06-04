Dan Harmon Talks About the Most Absurd Plots, Memes and Fan Theories From ‘Rick and Morty’

Dan Harmon, the wonderfully irreverant creator of Community and co-creator of Rick and Morty sat down with GQ while dressed as Whistler’s Mother, to talk about some of the most hilariously absurd storylines, fan theories and memes along with the unstoppable genius of Justin Roiland. Amongst the more memorable moments were “Pickle Rick“, “The Courtroom Scene“, “Get Schwifty“, “Goodbye Moonmen” and “Evil Rick and Morty“.

Starting with Pickle Rick—you know the one—all the way up to the introduction of “schwifty,” the show’s creator has you covered.