A Beautiful Tribute to the Incredible Multi-Faceted Talent of Dame Maggie Smith

Antoine Ruault of Cinevore created a beautiful tribute montage to the late, great Dame Maggie Smith, showcasing her incredible multi-faceted talent for drama, comedy and mystery. He also focused on her tremendous performance as the bitingly witty Lady Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham of Downton Abbey. Throughout her illustrious career, Smith had been known for her humility and appreciation for her good fortune.

Sometimes think that I’ve had so much luck and so much good fortune that it frightens me somehow. I think I just get over tense and nervous. There’s so many different areas that are waiting for it all to be per perfect, you know sound the light. So it’s it’s a huge responsibility

Dame Maggie Smith passed away on September 27, 2024 at the age of 89. The world is a bit emptier without her.

We previously posted a compilation of clever quips by the Dowager Countess over the course of the series.

An Interview With Dame Maggie Smith

Smith on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’