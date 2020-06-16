Talented Illusionary Makeup Artist Talks About Why She Regards Her Face as a Unique Canvas for Her Work

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While she was in New York City, illusionary makeup artist Dain Yoon (previously) visited the offices of Insider to speak with Kara Chin about her unique art. Yoon explained that she enjoys using her face as a canvas, as it provides a unique way to express herself.

My face is the most powerful medium because since I have only one face. It means that I have the only canvas in the world to express my individuality. …I always believed that people all live in illusion since I was really young I really wanted to leave a mark on this planet as a representative body of illusion art in the Internet era

Dain Yoon also demonstrated how she uses her face to create such fantastic illusions. Her resulting appearance startled several people in the office.