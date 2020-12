In the music video for the song “Every Moment Is Christmas With You” by Icelandic artist Daði Freyr, a pair of disembodied eyes and mouth (belonging to Freyr) appear on presents, food, candles, people and other holiday items to sing the song to whoever is nearby. The song itself is very much a comforting Christmas carol while the video is very surreal and amusing to watch.

